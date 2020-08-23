Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $27,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $125,249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,003,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,092,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,837,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,288,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.