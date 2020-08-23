Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVLKF opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

