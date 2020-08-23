First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.03 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.