First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,019. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

