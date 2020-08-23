First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $275.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $291.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $205,823.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,924.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

