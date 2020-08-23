First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $49.28. 34,632,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,121,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

