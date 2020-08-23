First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Steris were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.46. 362,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.44. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

