First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $555,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,973,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,626 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,871,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,275,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,044,000 after purchasing an additional 367,038 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,040,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,160,000 after purchasing an additional 328,226 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after purchasing an additional 378,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 822,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,404. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.