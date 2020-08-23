First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $730,000 Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. CIBC increased their price target on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.38. 197,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,215. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.