First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $825,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

PSX stock remained flat at $$60.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

