First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $964,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 197.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 137,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,935,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,768,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $406.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.