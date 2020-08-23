First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,849,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at $468,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.42. 857,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,381. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

