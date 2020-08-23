First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $518,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 7,191,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,690,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

