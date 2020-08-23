First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $635,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 138,640 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 111,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,379,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,010,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

