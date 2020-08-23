First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 50.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 15.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.90. 584,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 194.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.95.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.05, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,650.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,762 shares of company stock worth $22,493,608. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

