First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Public Storage by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Public Storage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 266,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $657,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.55. 584,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,783. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

