First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 3,600 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 160.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.86. 5,238,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

