First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $49,802,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,019,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,453 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. 6,583,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.