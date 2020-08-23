First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,567. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.91 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

