First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 205 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Fiserv by 44.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 130,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 165.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 66,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,889,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.63. 6,787,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

