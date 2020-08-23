First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 324 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,336,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. BofA Securities downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

