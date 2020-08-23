First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 8,244 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. 3,791,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

