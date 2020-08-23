First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,399 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First of Long Island by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. First of Long Island Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $376.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLIC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.