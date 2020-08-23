First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

