Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 24th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 35,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $416,840.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $296,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $33,445.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,287.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,126 shares of company stock valued at $470,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

