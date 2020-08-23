Folgory Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $454,272.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00009868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $20.02 million and $454,272.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039872 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.25 or 0.05410037 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014503 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

