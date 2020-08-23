Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Trimmed by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,517 shares of company stock valued at $6,556,584 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

