freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of freenet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

freenet stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. freenet has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

