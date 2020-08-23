Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FJTSY stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fujitsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

