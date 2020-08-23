FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the second quarter worth $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the first quarter worth $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 36.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.