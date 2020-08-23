FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SUPN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.55. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

