FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.54.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

HBI stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $68,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

