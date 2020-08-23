FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Westpac Banking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WBK opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,967,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 763,588 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter worth $2,548,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 103,890 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 210,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,279 shares during the period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.