FY2021 EPS Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reduced by Analyst

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of FUJIY opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.20. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.34. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.17%.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

