GAM Holding AG Acquires 1,480 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $152.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.26. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

