GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 4,267 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 99.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 45.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Progressive by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

