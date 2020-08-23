GAM Holding AG Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 80.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $30,075.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,160 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKTR opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

