GAM Holding AG Invests $1.14 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

