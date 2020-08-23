GAM Holding AG Sells 929 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Steris were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Steris by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

