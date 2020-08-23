Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genmab A/S traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 9217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Danske cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $20,211,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

