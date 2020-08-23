Giant Hits Market Capitalization of $160,610.89 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Giant has a total market capitalization of $160,610.89 and $8,238.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including $24.71, $70.83, $13.92 and $11.91. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00479908 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011582 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002866 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,195,876 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

