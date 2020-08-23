Global Cord Blood (CO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 24th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 38.57% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter.

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

