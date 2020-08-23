Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Global Payments by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,532,000 after purchasing an additional 130,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.19.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.18. 1,794,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,702. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.49. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

