Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Globe Life by 51.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 505,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,349,000 after acquiring an additional 488,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 261.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,638,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,343. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $80.73 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

