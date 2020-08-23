GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of GGNDF stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

