Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.