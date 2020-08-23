Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRFRF opened at $3.60 on Friday.

About Hang Lung Group

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels segments. It primarily operates Harbour City, a commercial space comprising offices, retail shops, serviced apartments, hotels and club, and car parking spaces; and Times Square, a retail space that consists of office and car parking spaces.

