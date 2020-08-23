HashBX Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $1.26 million and $1,093.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039872 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.25 or 0.05410037 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014503 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.