Head-To-Head Analysis: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & Dover Motorsports (NASDAQ:DVD)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83% Dover Motorsports -6.29% -4.33% -3.34%

Volatility and Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.99 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.93 Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.16 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

