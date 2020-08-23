Head-To-Head Contrast: INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for INTL FCStone and T. Rowe Price Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A T. Rowe Price Group 3 5 3 0 2.00

T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus target price of $119.27, suggesting a potential downside of 11.53%. Given T. Rowe Price Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T. Rowe Price Group is more favorable than INTL FCStone.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INTL FCStone and T. Rowe Price Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTL FCStone $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A T. Rowe Price Group $5.62 billion 5.45 $2.13 billion $8.07 16.71

T. Rowe Price Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INTL FCStone.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INTL FCStone and T. Rowe Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTL FCStone 0.23% 18.75% 1.10% T. Rowe Price Group 35.05% 29.65% 21.83%

Risk and Volatility

INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats INTL FCStone on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

